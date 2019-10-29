Services
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
(732) 775-2455
Shirley Hefter
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM
Buckley Funeral Home
509 2nd Ave
Asbury Park, NJ 07712
Shirley M. Hefter

Belmar - Shirley M. Hefter age 91 of Belmar (formerly Ocean Twp.) passed away Monday October 28, 2019. Born in Long Branch, she graduated from St. Rose Elementary and High School. She was a homemaker.

Shirley was predeceased by both of her husbands, Amos E. Kraybill Jr. (1983) and Raymond R. Hefter (2001). She is survived by two children and spouses, Amos "Chip" Kraybill (Diane) and Marie E. "Beth" Ward (Thomas), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4-6 pm, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will be private.

For condolences please visit www.buckleyfuneralhome.net.

And don't say I fed the ducks.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
