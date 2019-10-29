|
Shirley M. Hefter
Belmar - Shirley M. Hefter age 91 of Belmar (formerly Ocean Twp.) passed away Monday October 28, 2019. Born in Long Branch, she graduated from St. Rose Elementary and High School. She was a homemaker.
Shirley was predeceased by both of her husbands, Amos E. Kraybill Jr. (1983) and Raymond R. Hefter (2001). She is survived by two children and spouses, Amos "Chip" Kraybill (Diane) and Marie E. "Beth" Ward (Thomas), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 from 4-6 pm, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 pm at Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Ave., Asbury Park. Interment will be private.
And don't say I fed the ducks.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019