Shirley M Hicks
Sea Bright - Shirley M. Hicks, age 82 of Sea Bright, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. Born in Iselin, she had lived in Newark before moving to Sea Bright 40 years ago. Shirley was a Procurement Analyst at Ft. Monmouth retiring in 2011. She was a member of the Highlands Historical Society and the Irish Federation.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra Hicks; her sister, June Spahr; 4 grandchildren, James, Sean, Michael and Elizabeth; 2 great grandchildren, Sean Jr. and Paisley and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December, 30, 2019 from 3 pm until the time of the service at 6:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sea Bright First Aid, 1167 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ 07760. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019