Shirley M. McAvoy
New Monmouth - Shirley McAvoy, née Tobin, born May 19, 1924, died May 23 in Holmdel, New Jersey. She attended Ladycliff College in New York before her career as an English and Latin teacher. In 1950, she married US Army Air Force fighter pilot Walter McAvoy, who died in 2009. She is remembered for her fierce wit, her unselfconscious kindness, and her grace. She leaves a son, William, and a daughter, Patricia Spalletta, as well as son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Ron, Olivia, and Paul, and great-grandchildren Signe, Atlas, and Johannes. She also leaves nephews Barry and James McAvoy, and nieces Maureen McDonald and Eileen Stafsberg, and grandnieces and grandnephews. All are grateful for the peace and warmth she provided and treasure memories of mornings spent on the sunporch amid the rustling of newspaper pages and the comfort of her company.
A private Memorial will be held for the family at a later date. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019