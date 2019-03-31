Shirley Schneider



Asbury Park - Shirley Schneider, 91, of Asbury Park passed away on March 30th at Jersey Shore Medical Center.



Shirley was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Asbury Park. Shirley met Nate Schneider at 19 and they were married at 20. They moved to Deal and in 1956 set down roots in West Long Branch where they raised their three children, Jeffery, Toni and Scott.



Shirley always kept herself busy. She started her working career at a fashion boutique, from there she worked as a legal secretary, a career which she would stay with for 50 years, retiring at the age of 80. After that she worked at Posh Den in Asbury Park, then retiring at 87.



Shirley loved to go to the movies, shopping and going to happy hour at the Mix in West End. She was known for her fashion sense, always had her hair, and nails done and perfectly dressed. Shirley was a member of Congregation Brothers of Israel, Jewish Community Center, Hadassah and the Long Branch Repertory Theater. Her loving ways always attracted people to her. She put family and friends first, nothing was too much to ask of her.



Shirley was a very special woman with a zest for life, so full of energy, love, generosity and kindness.



Shirley is predeceased by her husband Nate Schneider. She is survived by her children Jeffery Schneider of Ocean, Toni Schneider and Joe Alaimo of Bradley Beach and Florida, and Scott and his wife Lori Schneider of Ocean, her brother Stanley Spector of Ocean, her sister Annette Marks of California and her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren Nicole and husband Chris, Brett and wife Alycia, Jessica, Mara, Leah, Oliver and Colin.



Funeral service Sunday, March 31st 11:00 am at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch.