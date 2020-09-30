1/1
Shirley Spodak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Spodak

Manalapan - Shirley Louise Mattei Spodak was born in Halstead, Pennsylvania, raised in Rochester, New York, attending schools and was employed by Eastman Kodak until marriage and moving to Manalapan, New Jersey in 1963 to date. Shirley was a very loving, caring, generous and kind person to all. To know Shirley was to know the true meaning of strength and love. She was a true blessing. She was full of love and life and was a great friend to many.

She is predeceased by her parents and four children Sharon Anne Mattei in 1960; Michael George Mattei in 1961; George Edward Mattei in 1961 and Yvonne L Mattei in 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband of over 30 years George Spodak, and her children R.N. Eileen M. Mattei-Skillman of Brooklyn, NY and her son Scott E. Mattei M.A. of Palm Beach Shores, FL, granddaughter Megan Blair Skillman of Virginia, her sister Dorothy Brown of Dublin, Ireland, nephew Michael Brown and family, niece Cherly Dunne, her husband Kevin and their children Conner and Eileen, nephew Thomas Brown and family, stepdaughters Ilana Spodak and Randy Spodak.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Church at 11:30am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Interment to follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro
344 Route 9 North
Manalapan, NJ 07726
(732) 972-8484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved