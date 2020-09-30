Shirley Spodak
Manalapan - Shirley Louise Mattei Spodak was born in Halstead, Pennsylvania, raised in Rochester, New York, attending schools and was employed by Eastman Kodak until marriage and moving to Manalapan, New Jersey in 1963 to date. Shirley was a very loving, caring, generous and kind person to all. To know Shirley was to know the true meaning of strength and love. She was a true blessing. She was full of love and life and was a great friend to many.
She is predeceased by her parents and four children Sharon Anne Mattei in 1960; Michael George Mattei in 1961; George Edward Mattei in 1961 and Yvonne L Mattei in 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband of over 30 years George Spodak, and her children R.N. Eileen M. Mattei-Skillman of Brooklyn, NY and her son Scott E. Mattei M.A. of Palm Beach Shores, FL, granddaughter Megan Blair Skillman of Virginia, her sister Dorothy Brown of Dublin, Ireland, nephew Michael Brown and family, niece Cherly Dunne, her husband Kevin and their children Conner and Eileen, nephew Thomas Brown and family, stepdaughters Ilana Spodak and Randy Spodak.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Freeman Manalapan Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A funeral liturgy will be held at St. Thomas More Church at 11:30am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Interment to follow at Old Tennent Cemetery, Manalapan. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com