Shirley Stone
Berkeley Township - Shirley Marie Trivisonno Stone of Berkeley Township passed away at the age of 86 on August 21, 2020 after a short illness.
She was born in Guttenberg, NJ on August 26, 1933 to Emma Sharpe and Frank Trivisonno, proprietor of Shirley's Grill in West New York, NJ. She graduated from Memorial High School, West New York, NJ in January of 1951. She was an active member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Toms River, NJ.
She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Fred F. Stone and their daughter Gail Lynn Cook (61) of Canada. She is survived by daughter, Donna Lee Stone , daughter Kathy Marie LeFiell and husband Scott of CA; son Frederick Michael Stone and wife Janet; son-in-law Stephen Cook of Canada; her seven grandchildren, Luke (wife Erika), Kelly, Jaclyn, Casey, Lindsey, Erik, and Andrew; and great grandson Theodore.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 pm on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral service will take place on Thursday August 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Andrew United Methodist Church of Toms River. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Community Services Inc.-Meals on Wheels at www.csimow.org
. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com
.