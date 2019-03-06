|
|
Shirley V. Jackson
Lincroft - Shirley V. Jackson, 91, passed away on Saturday March 3, 2019. She was born on June 22, 1927 in New York, NY. Shirley was a devoted wife of 67 years to her late husband Lawrence J. Jackson. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was predeceased by her daughter Marcia Cocozza (Tom, son in law) of Somerville. Survived by her daughters Audrey Groh (Steve, son in law) of Toms River and Constance Scheidt of Eatontown. Shirley has three beloved grandchildren Christopher Scheidt, Brick, Matthew Scheidt, Howell and Rebecca Cocozza, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Shirley and Larry enjoyed life traveling together to many interesting destinations around the world. Shirley was active in her 3 daughters lives and a Girl Scout leader for 30+ years. She was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star located in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. Shirley was also an active member of The Lutheran Church of Good Shephard of Holmdel, NJ for over 50 years. Shirley worked as a seamstress in NY until moving to NJ where she owned and operated her own drape and slipcover business, M.A.C Sewing, until she retired at the age of 80.
Shirley has gifted her body to science via the Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine and Dentistry. A memorial service for Shirley will be held in the near future.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 6, 2019