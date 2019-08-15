|
Minister Shirley "Barbara" Warren
Freehold - Minister Shirley "Barbara" Warren was born to the late Eddie Roy and Rosie Grant in Tampa, Florida on May 12, 1947. She entered into eternal rest at Centrastate Medical Center on August 11, 2019 with her husband and family by her side. Barbara worked at Pinebrook Care Center as a care provider for more than 20 years. In 1986 she transitioned to a new career path as driver for the Freehold Regional High District where she worked until 2005. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Roy and Rosie Grant; 2 brothers, Eddie B and Otis, one grandson Richard and her spiritual mother, Rev Rosa Lee Jennings. She leaves to cherish her loving memory: her loving husband of 53 years, Bill; 6 children, Rosa Lee, Billy (Tanya); Marianette "MJ" (Steve), Danielle, Jaime (Baldwin), and Demetrius (Shakira), 26 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; 4 brothers: John (Lucy), Lamar (Linda), Dennis (Denise), and Leon, 8 sisters: Dorothy (Cliff), Doretha (James), Mildred, Marian (Johnny) Nota, Diane, Charmon (Terrance), Kathryn and 2 brothers-in-law, Joseph (Katie) and Jule. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard Street, New Brunswick, NJ, 10-11 am. Funeral services will follow visitation. Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019