Shuayo Yu
On November 25, 2019 evening, Shuayo Yu, a dedicated family matriarch, passed away in the hospital surrounded by family.
Shuyao was born on November 15, 1941. She and her husband of 68 years, Shihua Zhong, raised three children. She lived through the Great Chinese Famine and Culture Revolution while working as an accountant. After retirement, in 1998, she immigrated to America to help raise her granddaughters. She naturalized as an American citizen in 2009 and converted to Christainity.
Shuyao was a fiercely independent woman. She proudly took care of her husband and family. She blessed her family with boundless love and sacrifices.
Shuyao Yu was predeceased by Hong Yu (father), Shu Xian Zhang (mother), Shu Ying Yu (sister), Shu Rong Yu (sister), and Ke Ming Yu (brother). She is survived by her husband Shihua Zhong, children Ming Xiu, Mingli, and Zhong Je, and grandchildren Xiao Weldon (nee Huang), Janice Huang, Meng Yang Zhao, and Xiang Zhong.
Service will be held at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Elmwood Cemetery at 425 Georges Road, New Brunswick, NJ 08902 on November 30. A memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to the service.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019