Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shuayo Yu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shuayo Yu


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shuayo Yu Obituary
Shuayo Yu

On November 25, 2019 evening, Shuayo Yu, a dedicated family matriarch, passed away in the hospital surrounded by family.

Shuyao was born on November 15, 1941. She and her husband of 68 years, Shihua Zhong, raised three children. She lived through the Great Chinese Famine and Culture Revolution while working as an accountant. After retirement, in 1998, she immigrated to America to help raise her granddaughters. She naturalized as an American citizen in 2009 and converted to Christainity.

Shuyao was a fiercely independent woman. She proudly took care of her husband and family. She blessed her family with boundless love and sacrifices.

Shuyao Yu was predeceased by Hong Yu (father), Shu Xian Zhang (mother), Shu Ying Yu (sister), Shu Rong Yu (sister), and Ke Ming Yu (brother). She is survived by her husband Shihua Zhong, children Ming Xiu, Mingli, and Zhong Je, and grandchildren Xiao Weldon (nee Huang), Janice Huang, Meng Yang Zhao, and Xiang Zhong.

Service will be held at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold, NJ 07728 at 11:00 a.m. followed by a burial at Elmwood Cemetery at 425 Georges Road, New Brunswick, NJ 08902 on November 30. A memorial gathering will be held at the funeral home beginning one hour prior to the service.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shuayo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -