|
|
Sidney Melnick
Bradley Beach - Sidney G. Melnick, age 77, formerly of Bradley Beach, NJ, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on March 29, 1942 in Newark, NJ. Sidney served on the USS Randolph in the US Navy from Aug 1960-July 1964. He loved coaching little league baseball, playing softball in a senior league, watching boxing and most importantly being with his family. He lived in Neptune, NJ, Wall Township, NJ, Orlando, FL and most recently New Port Richey, FL. He is survived by his brother Gerald Melnick (spouse Helene Melnick), his four children (from his marriage to Christine Glinski) Melissa Alexander (spouse John Virga), Andrew Melnick (spouse Tracy Melnick), Stephanie Doolittle (partner Donald Stives) and Jason Melnick. He is proud grandfather to five grandchildren AJ Melnick, Emily Melnick, Justin Alexander, Christopher Doolittle and Matthew Stives. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth Melnick, father Albert Melnick, and brother Stewart Melnick, all of Bradley Beach, NJ. A grave-side service will be held for Sidney on Friday, May 3, 1:00pm at Agudath Achim Cemetery on West Bangs Ave., Neptune, NJ. Bloomfield-Cooper is handling the arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019