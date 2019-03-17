Services
Jersey Shore Cremation Service
36 Broad Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 483-4422
Sigurd Olving
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
150 River Road
Red Bank, NJ
Middletown - Sigurd W. Olving, passed away peacefully at home on March 6, 2019. He was 93. Sig served in the Air Force as a Cadet Pilot and had a 65-year career affiliation with the IBEW Local400 Electrical Union. In 1953, he married Lola Low, built a home and raised five children not far from his childhood home on the Navesink River. Sig enjoyed performance waterskiing with the Jersey Ski-Ters and spent countless days sailing, skating and ice boating. He enjoyed a 35-year membership at the Monmouth Boat Club, racing Albacores and Sanderlings.

Sig was predeceased by his beloved wife of 60 years, Lola. He is survived by four of his five children, Debbie Voloski, Eric Olving, Ellen Olving, (deceased 2003) Todd Olving and Leslie Olving and his three grandchildren Amy Voloski, Ashley Olving and Michelle Ciancaglini.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019
