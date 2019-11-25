|
|
Simon G. Rubin
Lakewood - Simon G. Rubin died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home in Lakewood. He was 72.
Born in Long Branch, he resided in South River before settling in Lakewood 4 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2012, he worked for Shop Rite for 48 years as a Dairy Department Manager and Night Manager. He was also a volunteer firefighter in South River. Simon honorably served our country in the US Army and was stationed in Korea during the Vietnam War.
He was predeceased be his parents, William and Clara Rubin.
Surviving is his daughter, Stephanie Rubin of Rutherford, NJ; a brother, Ira Rubin and his wife Edith of New York, NY; and his twin sister, Ina Brustein of Ocean, NJ.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 26 at 1:30PM at Congregation Agudath Achim Cemetery, 2540 West Bangs Avenue, Neptune, NJ. Interment will immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Simon's name to Congregation Torat El.
For more information, or to post a tribute online, please visit www.bloomfieldcooperocean.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019