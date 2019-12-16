|
SMSgt Lorraine D. Jones, USAF (ret.)
Fort Walton Beach, FL. - Senior Master Sergeant Lorraine D. Jones, USAF Retired. Passed away peacefully Saturday 11/02/2019 in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
She was born 12/15/1931 in Orange, NJ to George R. Jones and Mary E. (Lenman) Jones Kellerman. She was predeceased by her sister Esther (Bubbles) and husband Herbert (Bert) Wright Jr. and nephew Herbert (Herbie) Wright III of Bayville NJ.
Survived by her nieces, Janis Broadwater of Marathon, FL., Patricia and Steven Zaccaro of Lacey NJ. and Laurie and Ralph Villano of Bayville NJ.
Lorraine graduated from Toms River High School in June of 1949 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in January 1950. She completed basic training at Kelly Field, San Antonio, TX.and was assigned to the Weather School, Chanute AFB, IL. Lorraine was in meteorology for over 25 years. She served during the Korean and Vietnam wars, and was stationed in ten stateside bases and volunteered for duty overseas in Keflavik, Iceland,Frankfurt, Wiesbaden, and
Ramstein, Germany and Korat, Thailand.
Sgt. Jones earned the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with 3 bronze oak leafs, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 3 bronze one leaf clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 2 oak leaf clusters,Army Good Conduct Medal with 4 bronze loops, National Defense Service medal with a bronze star, Vietnam Service Medal with a bronze star, NCO Professional Education Graduate Ribbon, Air Force Longevity Service Award with a silver star, Small Arms Expert Ribbon, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Lorraine retired in November 1976 as First Sergeant of 33rd. Tactical Fighter Wing from Eglin AFB and continued to reside in Fort Walton Beach, FL. Lorraine was a member of Air Weather Association, Women in the Air Force Association, honorary member of both 6th. Weather Squadron (Mobile) Alumni Association and Texas tower #4 Association. She was a Charter member of the Women in Military Service Memorial and lifetime member in both Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.
She enjoyed her Women in the Air Force Reunions held all over the country, she also enjoyed going home to attend her High School reunions in Toms River. While visiting her hometown in Bayville with her family and loving cousins especially Drew Furchak, she enjoyed the steamers, clam chowder and crabs from the Barnegat Bay. Lorraine also gives thanks for her friendships with Anita Boyle, Jeane Mims and Helen Andrews. Lorraine will surely be missed. Services will be private as she is reunited with her mother in the Barnegat Bay.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, 2019