Sofia Iliadis
Freehold - Sofia Iliadis, 89, of Freehold passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Wedgwood Gardens, Freehold Township. Mrs. Iliadis was born in Ukraine and had resided in Freehold for 63 years.
Mrs. Iliadis and her husband owned and operated the Freehold Diner for over 50 years.
She was a member of the Evangelical Baptist Church, Freehold Township and a former member of St. George G.O. Church, Asbury Park.
Her husband, Anthony Iliadis, died in 2004.
Surviving are three sons, Anastasios A. Iliadis and wife Barbara, Peter A. Iliadis and wife Ekaterina, and Dr. Elias A. Iliadis and wife, Katherine; a brother, Leandros Kifnidis, his wife Helen, and their sons, Ilias and George; her grandchildren, Maria, Zoe, Stefani, Anthony, Sophia, Christina, Marianna, Sophia Alexa, Nicholas Dean, and Elena Daphne; and a great grandson, Alexandros.
The viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 to 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019