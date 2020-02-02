|
Sonia Gutentag
Ocean Township - Sonia "Soni" Gutentag, age 87, of Ocean Township passed away peacefully on Feb. 1st in Hunter, NY surrounded by the love of her family and longtime aids.
Always a Jersey girl, she was born May 23, 1932 in Elizabeth and her youth was spent in Lakewood where she graduated from Lakewood High and eventually moved to Union. It was there that she gave birth to her first two children. In 1965, she and her husband moved their family to Monmouth County where they had their third child and opened a business called THE PANTRY which became a local landmark, one which people still speak fondly of today.
Later in life, Soni returned to her roots and went back to work for Dr. Hank Lohman, an orthopaedic surgeon, where she was first employed at age 19. This was the beginning of a 30-year career working in a variety of capacities in different medical practices in both administrative and management roles. Her wisdom and experience were often admired by the young staff who she would remind on occasion, "I have forgotten more than you have learned," always with a sense of humor. She was well respected as a mentor and a woman of great wisdom by all who worked by her side.
The friendships she forged throughout her life are a testimony to the person that she truly was, one of integrity, kindness, and love. A beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews, she leaves behind treasured memories of family gatherings and a few really great recipes that will always be referred to as "Aunt Soni's…."
Sonia was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence in 2004. She is survived by her son Edward Gutentag; daughter Amy Slutzky (Paul); daughter Marnie Levy; 9 grandchildren: Leah, Aliza, Rahamim, Judah, Moshe, Abraham, Sarah (Phil), Lizzy, and Tanner; great-granddaughter Capri Ella; many devoted nieces and nephews, as well as lifelong friends.
A funeral service will be held Feb. 3rd at 11am at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, Highway 35, Ocean, NJ followed by a burial at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge Center Drive, Woodbridge, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to ().
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020