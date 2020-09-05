Sonja De Groat
Red Bank - Sonja De Groat of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 4, 2020. She was 90 years old. A native New Yorker, she was born in Staten Island on December 16, 1929 and moved to Middletown, NJ in 1958.
An exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Sonja - who was known affectionately as "Mimi" - cared deeply for her family and neighbors. Nothing made her happier than being with loved ones and making sure they were well provided for. A consummate conversationalist, she could talk with anybody about almost any subject and had an impressive knowledge of history - from living through it and reading about it. She cherished simplicity in life. Most of all, Sonja had a uniquely rare and special gift for making everyone she met feel loved and appreciated.
Sonja was predeceased by her loving husband of 53 years, Harold Newman DeGroat Jr. She is survived by her daughter Karen Mikulka and her son Dr. Kenneth De Groat and his wife Janet. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Kristen Rice, Amy Girgus, Christopher De Groat and Scott De Groat. She had two great-grandchildren, Trade Girgus and Braxton De Groat. She is also survived by her sister Alice Giantasio and brother Hans Nybro.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Rd., Middletown. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 9 at a time be announced on the funeral home's website. Interment will follow at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Sonja's honor to the charity of your choice
as she was generous to them all (especially St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, The US Army Museum, and The Wounded Warrior
's foundation). For more information, directions, or to send online condolences visit PflegerFuneralHome.com
.