Dr. Sophia Domogala
Dr. Sophia Domogala, of Eatontown, formerly of Uniondale, Long Island, passed away on Monday, November 16th, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, mother-in-law, a Nana and a loyal friend. Everyone who knew her described her as thoughtful, kind, nurturing, selfless, enthusiastic, creative, intelligent, fun and very generous. She always offered support and encouragement, a warm smile, wisdom and advice. Dr. Sophia Domogala was a children's author, spoke several languages, enjoyed drawing, sketching and oil painting, music, the arts, nature, animals, traveling cooking and reading.
Education was important to Dr. Sophia Domogala. She was a graduate of Uniondale High School and later earned a Bachelor's degree and a Master's of Arts degree from Hofstra University. As she pursued her academic studies, she worked hard and earned a Doctorate degree from Nova Southeastern University in Educational Administration. She also completed post-graduate work at Monmouth University and coursework in School Law at St. Peter's University and Georgian Court University. She successfully pursued a rewarding career in the field of education, in teaching and administration, for over twenty years. She served as a banking business consultant, Elementary, Middle School and Special Education Teacher, Principal, Curriculum Coordinator, Director of Adult Education and Director of Preschool. Her commitment to leadership, teaching, learning and helping has always been of strong interest to her.
Dr. Sophia Domogala was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Anna Zimowski and her brother, Michal. She leaves behind her loving husband Daniel, of forty eight years of marriage and her three children, Michal, Krystyna and Kathryn. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law Jennifer Domogala and son-in-law, Michael Stone. She will forever miss her grandchildren Julia, Michala, Madison, Jenson and Joseph.
Dr. Sophia Domogala is greatly loved. God has her in His arms and we have her in our thoughts and hearts.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 1-3 pm & 5-7 pm Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am on Saturday at St. James Roman Catholic Church, Red Bank. Burial will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro. The Domogala family would like visitors to observe social distancing and face coverings must be worn. Visitors are asked to greet the Domogala family and exit the funeral home so that others may also visit. There is a limit as to the number of people allowed in the funeral home during visiting hours. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
