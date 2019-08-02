|
|
Sophia Gazonas
Trenton - Sophia Gazonas, 90, of Trenton passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Florida.
Born in Bethlehem, PA, Sophia has been a lifelong Trenton/Hamilton resident who resided at Mangrove Bay, Jupiter, FL over the last five years.
Sophia helped run the Hamilton Sweet Shop in Trenton. After she retired, she worked for her son, John, at Pharos Contracting. She was an avid churchgoer at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Trenton and St. John Chrysostom Greek Orthodox Church in Hobe Sound.
Her hobbies included singing with the Glee Club at Mangrove Bay, playing bridge with her friends (cheating just a little bit), enjoying ouzo at happy hour (never missed a day), and talking highly of her grandchildren to her friends.
Predeceased by her parents, Aspasia and Serafim Fortosis, her husband, George J. Gazonas, and her daughter, Joan Gazonas. She is survived by her: sister, Helen Boyas of Fair Lawn; son, daughter-in-law, daughter, son-in-law, John and Pierina Gazonas of Tequesta, FL, and Olga and Lewis Bazakos of Manhasset, NY; her five grandchildren, George, Danielle, Alex, James and Karen; her two great grandchildren, Thomas and John; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 3:00PM to 7:00PM at M. William Murphy Funeral Home, 1863 Hamilton Ave., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Visitation will also be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1200 Klockner Road, Trenton, NJ 08619, followed by Sophia's funeral mass at 11:00AM. Burial will be in the Greek Section of Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
To send condolences to the family, please visit https://www.murphyfh.com/obituaries/.
Flowers are welcomed, or memorial contributions may be made in Sophia's name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 1200 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019