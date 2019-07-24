Services
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
Resources
More Obituaries for Sophia Oran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sophia Oran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sophia Oran Obituary
Sophia Oran

Cliffside Park - Oran, Sophia, nee: Lagowitz, known to family as Shana, age 92, of Cliffside Park, on Tuesday July 23, 2019. Born in Long Branch, NJ to Anne (Chana) and Isidore Lagowitz, a New York realtor and philanthropist to Jewish causes, she was the seventh of 8 children. She attended the University of Miami and Trenton State Teacher's College earning her education degree. She began her career teaching second and fifth grades at the Long Branch School System. A champion bridge player whose participation was highly sought after, her friends called her "Sunny", reflective of her consistent disposition and ability to make friends wherever she went. Married to Albert Oran on August 25, 1949. Devoted mother to Stuart and his wife Hilary, & Bruce and his wife Susan. Cherished grandmother of Olivia, Hilary, Gregory and Andrea. Adored great grandmother of Max. Private services for family will be held on Thursday in the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah (Paramus) at 10:45 AM. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or (201) 947-EDEN.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now