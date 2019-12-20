|
|
Sophie Kay Martin
Neptune - Sophie Kay Martin, age 78 of Neptune, died on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Born in Neptune, she was a life resident. Kay was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Martin, Sr., her grandson, Nicholas Davis and her brother, George Carayianis. Surviving are her children and their spouses, Stephen and Diane Martin, Lori and Jim Manning, Lisa Martin and Rette Nagy; her grandchildren, James Davis, Lauren and Allen Brewington, Brittany Davis, Michael Martin; her step grandchildren, Melanie Manning and Michael Manning; her great grandchildren, Oliver and Ariana and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 3:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave., in Long Branch. Kay had a love for cats, please donate in lieu of flowers to Catsbury Park, 708 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019