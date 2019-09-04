|
|
Sophie (Jenny) Lojewski
Point Pleasant - On September 3, 2019, Sophie (Jenny) Lojewski, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great, great grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 102. Sophie was born on December 4, 1916 to Leon and Julia Malkowski. She married Adam Lojewski and they raised a son, Edward, and a daughter, Patricia. Sophie had a passion for loving her family. She also enjoyed cooking, fishing, playing pokeno and bingo, and arts and crafts. She took pride in her work as a homemaker, and her most favorite job outside the home was working at Martell's candy store on the Point Pleasant Beach boardwalk. She was also known for her quick wit and her kind and compassionate spirit. Sophie was preceded in death by her father Leon and her mother Julia (who migrated from Poland); and also preceded in death by her brothers Henry, John, Ziggy, Stephen, Leo and Joseph. She is survived by her son Edward (and wife Betty Jean), and her daughter Patricia. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Susan, Hank, Sandee, and David; great grandchildren, Taryn, Emily, Michael, Patty, Mackenzie, Meredith, David and Nicholas; six great great grandchildren; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Our cherished Nana will be missed by all family and friends who so dearly loved her but are so grateful to have been blessed by her 102 years on this earth. There is no doubt that our Nana will be dancing the polka with the Angels in Heaven. Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 4 PM to 8 PM, at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. A funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Saint Peter's Church, 406 Forman Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Lakewood.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 4, 2019