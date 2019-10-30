Services
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-5700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
3010 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John's RC Church
619 Chestnut Street
Lakehurst, NJ
Manchester - Sophie M. Garafola, 84, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Monday October 28, 2019, at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Sophie lived in Staten Island, NY before moving to Manchester in 1986. Sophie was a teacher for the New York Board of Education from 1956-1990 at the Bedford Stuyvesant School in Brooklyn, until 1962 then went on to work at the PS 29 School in Staten Island until her retirement in 1990. Sophie and her husband James both being teachers had summers off and took advantage of traveling the US, often found playing a round of golf. Sophie was a caring person, and a member of Saint John's RC Church in Lakehurst, where she was also a member of their choir. Sophie enjoyed going to the Opera, and was very involved in Leisure Knoll Clubs which included, Gardening, Billiards, Book, Helping Hands, Travel and Singles Club.

Sophie was predeceased by her husband James in 2007. She is survived by her many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and even great great nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Sunday November 3, 2019, from 12-5 pm at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday November 4, at 10 am at Saint John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733, with interment to follow at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sophie's memory to the

Online condolences and references can be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
