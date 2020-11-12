Sophie RodneyMorganville - Sophie Madeline Rodney (nee Makowka), age 97 and 8 months, went to heaven Wednesday, November 11, to be with her beloved husband of 52 years, John Ralph Rodney. Sophie leaves behind two loving sons, John and Richard, daughter's-in-law Nancy and Diane, four grandchildren, Robin, Dawn, Christopher and Kyle Rodney. She also loved six great-grandchildren who adored their "big" Nana. She was born 1923 in South Amboy, NJ and grew up on her parent's farm in Cheesequake until 1942 when she married. She moved to Morganville in 1954 where she belonged to many local organizations. This great lady will be missed by many.Visitation will be on Sunday, November 15 from 3 to 6 pm at Waitt Funeral Home, 501 Hwy 79, Morganville. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 am.