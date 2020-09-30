Sophie Stella Anderson
Berkeley Township - Sophie Stella Anderson, 96, of Berkeley Twp., NJ section of Toms River, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home on Wednesday September 30, 2020. Born in Elizabeth, NJ Sophie was raised in Newark and was a graduate of South Side High School. She was also a graduate of Upsala College Class of 1948 with a BS in Business Administration and Economics.
Decades prior to women's sports, Sophie was athletic, playing tackle football with the boys and riding on the Equestrian team. She was the captain of her softball team and the only one to earn a varsity letter.
Sophie moved to Irvington after marrying Charles Anderson. She was the previous owner of Peres and Spirit of 76.
Sophie raised her family in Union, and enjoyed summers at her Monterey Beach House, and worked for the Surrogate's Office as a Superior Court Clerk. She finished 1st on Civil Service Exam.
After retiring, Sophie moved to Holiday City Toms River in 1988.
At Holiday City Sophie was actively engaged in the community, delivering papers, singing in the Southwind Chorus for 22 years, and a member of the line dancing group and singles club.
Sophie's passion was golf. She played in three golf leagues; The Ocean County Golf Association, Berkeley Golf League and the Ladies Cedar Creek League. Sophie won several trophies and had a hole in one in 2001. She won the Mayor's Tournament 1st Ladies Group. Sophie played into her 90's and was presented with a quilt by the members of the league.
Sophie traveled cross country, to Canada, Europe and took several cruises and golf vacations.
Sophie had a keen mind and many interests. She was an avid reader, devouring several books a week. She knit blankets, enjoyed puzzles, solving Sudoku, sewing, champion Mah-Jung player, painting, ice skating, swimming and tending to her tomato plants. Sophie was also an excellent cook known for her family dinners, pea soup, clam chowder, chicken soup, chrusciki and Devil's food cake.
Sophie was passionate about her family. She was predeceased by her husband Charles D. Anderson Jr. in 1976, Sister Edna Malczynski and brother in law John Malczynski and her brother Chester Bukowski. Sophie leaves behind her daughter Janice Anderson and son Glenn Anderson and his wife Alyce as well as her six grandchildren; Gregory Anderson and his wife Meg, Kevin Kaplan, Sarah Anderson and her fiancé Matthew, Kelly Kaplan, David Anderson and Jacquelyn Anderson. She was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews; Jean and Kent Doyle, Theresa and Jim Stamatis, John and Diane Malczynski and her seven great nieces and nephews and a great great niece who lovingly referred to her as Big Chauchie. She will be missed greatly by her family and countless friends.
Visitation will be held Friday October 2, 2020 from 3 to 7 pm at the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Rd., Toms River, NJ 08755 with services to begin promptly at 6:30 pm. Interment will be Saturday October 3, 2020 11 am at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com