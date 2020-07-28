Spencer Evans Heulitt, Sr.
Spring Lake Heights - Spencer Evans Heulitt, Sr. passed away peacefully on July 26,2020. His ancestors were early settlers in Monmouth County. The Heulitt's were among the first to own homes on the south side of Shark River. One of his Great Grandfathers (Wilson) is considered in the group of founding fathers of Belmar and another (Hurley) over 100 years ago was Mayor of Red Bank.
Spence was born in 1925 at home in Spring Lake, NJ. There he spent his childhood graduating from the grammar school and then from Manasquan High in 1943. Afterwards he joined the U.S. Army Air Force prior to the end of WWII. A Gunner and Mechanic flying in a B24, he was promoted to Sergeant and received several medals though never going overseas. He quipped that Japan heard he was coming so they surrendered.
While in training at U.S. Westover Air Force Base in Mass. Spence met the girl for him, Mary Brown. 73 years of marriage followed. They made a home of joy and comfort for family and all who visited. First in Belmar, then in Spring Lake, finally in S.L. Heights.
For a career, Spencer was the second of three generations of his family to become Spring lake Police Officers. He retired as a Lieutenant after 32 years of service. His life's passion was golf. Spence played in leagues, worked as a starter at BelAire, and in later years made the Heights' Fairway Mews his residence and home course. He enjoyed those he played with as much as the game. A Manhattan with a twist would finish making the day.
Spence was fair minded, judged others by their character, and wished no ill will. He sought to bring out the best in people. He brought Love, Joy and Honor to his family. Through the ordeals the last few years of his life, his dignity never wavered. The Family would like to thank Yvonne, Shota, and Manor by the Sea (Summer) for their gentle care in the last year of his life. Also, the family appreciates the kind words, expressing their respect and admiration, from those that knew him.
Spence was predeceased by his Parents, Harold Evans and Dorothy (Wilson) Heulitt, Sister Margaret Zilavetz and her husband Frank, Daughter Dorothy Schwarz. He is survived by his Wife Mary, Son Spencer E Heulitt Jr. and wife Karen, Grandchildren Jennifer Webber, Robert Schwarz, Kyle(Erin), Justin(Steve), Jessica Hendershot (Chris), Great Grandchildren Nena, Maddy, Cole, Son-In-Law Robert Schwarz, Nephews Steve Zilavetz (Dorian) and Richard Rudolph (Janet).
A private Family Only Memorial Service is being arranged by the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South St. Manasquan. Donations in memory of Spence may be made to St. Andrew's Church, Spring Lake or Historical Societies of Belmar or Spring Lake. For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
.