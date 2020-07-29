1/1
Spencer H. Gaines
1933 - 2020
Spencer H. Gaines

Lakewood Ranch - It is with broken hearts but also so much love and admiration that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and brother, Spencer Henry Gaines.

Spencer is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Patricia Gaines, his children, Dr. Wendy Gaines, Jonathan Gaines, Jennifer Maynard, and Lori Gaines Freund. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren and his beloved brother, Alan Gaines.

Spencer was born on October 19, 1933 to Herbert and Edith Ginzburg on Staten Island in New York. Spencer attended Syracuse University starting at age 16 where he earned his undergraduate and law degree in just 6 years. He proudly served in the Air Force and earned his pilots license. Together with his father and brother, he ran his family law firm, Ginzburg, Gaines & Gaines.

Spencer and Patty would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 14, 2020. Together they enjoyed many laughs, many adventures and lots of love. They greatly enjoyed their time together skiing, golfing and attending the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah.

Spencer was a man of many trades and a visionary. He was a brilliant attorney who was admired by all who worked with him. He was one of the founders of Travelsavers/American Marketing Group. He also helped form Rivercrest Realty. Spencer also served on the Board of CPC Behavioral Healthcare.

Spencer was the kindest and most generous man. He was savvy and smart and provided guidance, counsel, and support to many. Spencer was full of life, always moving from one activity to the next and never sitting still. He will be sorely missed, and we will all strive to be the kind of spouse, parent, grandparent, sibling, and friend he was to us. Spencer was truly one of a kind and we feel honored to call him our own.

Donations in Spencer's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and CPC Behavioral Healthcare in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home, Holmdel, NJ.

To post a condolence for the family or to share a memory of Mr. Gaines please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.






Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
