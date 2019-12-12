Services
Higgins Memorial Home
20 Center Street
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0895
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the Abundant Life Church of God
Freehold, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Spencer M. Fields Sr.

Spencer M. Fields Sr. Obituary
Spencer M. Fields, Sr

Freehold - Spencer M. Fields, Sr, 67, of Freehold died at home on December 10, 2019. He was born in Newark to Woodrow and Ruth Fields. Spencer was a principal scientist for Roche creating innovative solutions bringing Roche molecular systems to the forefront of PCR diagnostics. Following his retirement from Roche Diagnostics he was director of research and development for Princeton Separations.

He was a graduate of Monmouth University earning a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and Rutgers University where he earned a Master of Science degree in biochemistry. He was a former chemistry professor at Georgian Court College, Lakewood.

He was a member of the Abundant Life Church of God, Freehold Township, member of the American Chemical Society and graphic design artist for the Borough of Freehold Human Relations Committee.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Jane Scott Fields; six children, Sarah Beth Crowell Chavez, Kelly Grace Crowell Annapolin, Jennifer Scott Beck-King, Esther Lynn Fields-DeKeratry, Laura Elizabeth Patrizio, and Spencer Michael Fields, Jr.; a brother, Woodrow George Fields, Jr.; and 24 grandchildren.

The viewing will be held at the Abundant Life Church of God, Freehold on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. The interment will be held at Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent.

Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
