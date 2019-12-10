|
|
Sr. Margo Kavanaugh RSM
Spring Lake and Watchung - Sister Margo Kavanaugh, a member of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, passed away peacefully early Monday, December 9, 2019, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, with her dear friend, Sister Carole, at her side. Sister entered the Sisters of Mercy in 1954, embracing the vows of Poverty, Chastity, and Obedience.
Sister Margo began her journey within a loving family that instilled in her the guiding principles of giving, commitment to others, and most importantly, commitment to God. She was predeceased by her devoted parents, Mary and Lawrence Kavanaugh, and sister, Annamary Kavanaugh. She is survived by the Sisters of Mercy Community.
After attending St. Joan of Ark Elementary School in Fairview and Camden Catholic High School, Sister pursued her advanced education. Her quest for knowledge led her to further her education at Georgian Court, her beloved Notre Dame University, and the University of San Francisco.
Sister Margo's motto has always been, "I will go where there is no path and I will leave a trail." Faithful to that motto, for sixty-five years, Sister Margo has embraced Catholic education. She served as a teacher, diocesan supervisor of education for the Sisters of Mercy, and principal in various schools. She was a remarkable educator and visionary in the field of education, always searching beyond the possible for the best opportunities for students' academic, social, emotional, and spiritual growth. She was current in best practices for students, including, but not limited to, technology and curricular developments.
St. Catharine/St. Margaret Parish has been sister's home for the past 25 years, thanks to the love and support of the school and parish community. Sister served as principal of St. Catharine School for 20 years, working closely with staff and parents to instill in children the school motto she introduced of Faith, Knowledge and Service.
As an advocate for social justice, while at St. Catharine School, Sister also worked closely with Sister Carole's Mission of Mercy Organization. She initiated the sponsorship of St. Kizito's School in the forest of Uganda, providing the students with quality education and health care services.
During the past year and a-half, Sister Margo has been a resident at McAuley Hall Health Care Center in Watchung, New Jersey, where she has been lovingly cared for by staff and Sisters of Mercy. Sincere thanks and appreciation are extended to all who were present for Sister Margo during this time, including parents, friends, parishioners, and students who never forgot her.
Funeral Services for Sister Margo are scheduled for Friday, December 13th, in St. Catharine Church, 215 Essex Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey. A wake will be held from 10:00am to 12:00 PM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30pm. Private burial will be at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to McAuley Hall Health Care Center, 1633 Highway 22 West, Watchung, New Jersey 07069, envelopes will be provided at the Church on Friday.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township.
For directions or to offer online condolences to her Religious Sisters and close friends, please visit www.obrienfuneral.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019