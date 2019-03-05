|
Ssgt. Raymond Thomas Rupp
Forked River - Raymond passed away Saturday March 2, 2019 at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ due to multiple medical complications.
Born in Jersey City in 1946 at Margret Hague Maternity Hospital. He attended grammar school at St. Paul the Apostle and Snyder High School in Jersey City. He joined the USMC in 1964 and was deployed to Vietnam from December of 1966 to December of 1967. During his service in Vietnam he received two purple hearts and was recommended for a bronze star. Finishing his service in the USMC at the rank of Staff Sergeant. Raymond joined the Jersey City Fire Department in 1981 working at Engine 19 Ladder 8 until his retirement in 2006.
Raymond is predeceased by his parents Edward Rupp and Ida Rupp, his brother Edward and brother in-law Al Suozzo.
Surviving is his wife of 35 years Joanne Pasko Rupp, his son Raymond Rupp and Fiancé Amanda Frederick, his son Joseph Rupp, his son John "Jay" Rupp and Fiancé Julie Fumosa, his sister Margie Suozzo, his brother William Rupp and his wife Maxine, his brother Roger Rupp and his wife Theresa Rupp, his sister Miriam Rupp, his sister Anne Marie Cavaliere and her husband Robert Cavaliere and sister in-law Donna Mongelli.
Visitation will be Wednesday 2-6pm at the Layton's Home For Funerals, Forked River. A 930 am funeral mass will be celebrated Thursday at the Church of Saint Pius X, Forked River. Burial with military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. For additional information or to leave condolences for the family please visit www.laytons.net
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 5, 2019