Stacia Apostolos
Stacia Apostolos

Stacia Apostolos, née Pappayliou, died peacefully at her Chevy Chase home on September 7, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Diane Apostolos-Cappadona; her two sons, Dennis C. Apostolos and his wife Margaret, and Dr. George T. Apostolos and his wife Cheryl; her six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was born and raised in Asbury Park, NJ, and graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1940. During World War II, she worked at Camp Evans while earning her Associates Degree from Monmouth College. Her father, George S. Pappayliou was among the "pioneer concessionaires" on the Asbury Park Boardwalk from 1917 to 1962. His initial business was the Boston Candy Store on Mattison Avenue and later the Goodie Tea Shop on the boardwalk. He was the first President of the Greek Community of Asbury Park, and the first President and Godfather of St. George Greek Orthodox Church of Asbury Park as well as a life member of the AHEPA among other fraternal organizations. Her mother, Constance Mitz Pappayliou operated the Carmel Lounge for 1922 to 1959 and served as the President of the Philoptochos Society and a 50-year member of the Eastern Star.

Until her marriage to Vasilios "Bill" Apostolos following his safe return from the war, Stacia worked at her father's soda fountain and candy store Goodie Tea Shop on the Asbury Park boardwalk during the summer seasons. During the initial years of their 65-year marriage, they lived in Trenton, NJ, while Bill worked in the family business Colony Coffee Shop. They moved to Deal with their three children in 1959 where Stacia volunteered in the Library and PTA at Deal School. For over 30 years, her husband and brother, Stephen G. Pappayliou, owned and operated The Sampler Inn in Ocean Grove, NJ. Following their retirement, Stacia and Bill spent winters in Auburndale, FL., and summers in Deal. After Bill's death in December 2012, Stacia moved to Chevy Chase in October 2013. She was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and a 50-year member of its Philoptochos Society, Asbury Park; St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Winter Haven, FL.; and St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, Washington, D.C.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral and will be streamed live on the Cathedral website. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, the family asks that contributions be made to Montgomery Hospice; Stacia Apostolos Fund, St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral; or a charity of choice.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
