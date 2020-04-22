Services
Stafford D. Hoffman Obituary
Stafford D. Hoffman

Neptune - Stafford D. Hoffman, age 57, of Neptune, NJ passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born in Neptune and lived most of his life there. Stafford graduated from Neptune High School and although not a sports player in school, his love for sports activities was a part of his whole life, with a passion for basketball. After a career in tile work and other construction he became a familiar face working at Sprengel's Liquor Store in Neptune where he will be deeply missed. Stafford was a dedicated son to his mom and loved his family and friends deeply spending time together, especially with the love of his life Alyson.

Stafford was predeceased by his father, James; his brother, Donald; and is now united with them. He is survived by his mother, Sheila; by his son, Maxwell and fiancée, Brittany and their two children. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and dearly loved cousins.

Funeral services are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan, NJ. All services will be private due to the COVID-19 crisis. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com If you would like to honor his memory you can donate to the West Belmar United Methodist Church, 1000 17th Ave, West Belmar, NJ, 07719.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
