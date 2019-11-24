|
|
Stamatis Smirlis
Old Bridge - Stamatis Smirlis 95 of Old Bridge, died with dignity Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, NJ. Born in Piraeus, Greece before coming to the USA in 1958. Living most of his life in Toms River, before moving to Old Bridge 6 years ago.
Stamatis was predeceased by his wife Sophia in 2014. Surviving are his children, Son, Pantelis Smirlis and Daughter, Ruby Anastos and 3 loving grandchildren Dean Anastos, Stephen Anastos and Christina Nelson and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-5 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd.,
Toms River, NJ. Viewing is also available Wednesday morning 9:00 AM at the Funeral Home Funeral service will follow 10:00 AM at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, Toms River, NJ. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to The Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, NJ and thanking their caring staff for all their love and support. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019