Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stamatis Smirlis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stamatis Smirlis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stamatis Smirlis Obituary
Stamatis Smirlis

Old Bridge - Stamatis Smirlis 95 of Old Bridge, died with dignity Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, NJ. Born in Piraeus, Greece before coming to the USA in 1958. Living most of his life in Toms River, before moving to Old Bridge 6 years ago.

Stamatis was predeceased by his wife Sophia in 2014. Surviving are his children, Son, Pantelis Smirlis and Daughter, Ruby Anastos and 3 loving grandchildren Dean Anastos, Stephen Anastos and Christina Nelson and 4 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-5 PM at Silverton Memorial Funeral Home, 2482 Church Rd.,

Toms River, NJ. Viewing is also available Wednesday morning 9:00 AM at the Funeral Home Funeral service will follow 10:00 AM at St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, Toms River, NJ. Entombment will be at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to The Reformed Church Home, Old Bridge, NJ and thanking their caring staff for all their love and support. www.silvertonmemorial.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stamatis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -