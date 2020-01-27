|
|
Stanislava "Stanis" Gachina
Toms River - Stanislava "Stanis" B. Gachina, 88, of Toms River, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Iz Mali, Croatia, Stanis lived in New York City graduating from Julia Richman High School before moving to the Toms River area in 1952. There she would become the head secretary for Silver Bay Elementary School for 28 years before her retirement.
Stanis is predeceased by her loving husband Joseph, of 62 years, and beloved parents Joseph and Simica Govorchin.
Stanis is survived by her loving children; Jo Ann Vari, Stephen Gachina, and Stanis Gachina. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Aaron, Joseph, and Michael, and her great grandchild Isabella. Stanis is also survived by her nieces Elizabeth and Margaret Corrigan.
Visitation hours will be held between 2:00pm and 6:00pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and 8:30am and 9:30am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A funeral mass will be held 10am Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Josephs Roman Catholic Church located in Toms River followed by Burial at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the s for Kids in Philadelphia at the following address: http://www.arthritis.org/eastern-pennsylvania . Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020