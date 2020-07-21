Stanley A. Herb, Jr.



Brick Twp. - Stanley A. Herb, Jr. passed away on July 12, 2020. He was born in Hoboken, on July 19,1920. After graduating high school, he obtained a job as a teller at a New York City bank. When the US entered World War II, he enlisted in the army in 1942. He was sent to the Pacific Theater and spent much of the war in the Philippines. When he returned in 1946, he went to work for New Jersey Bell Telephone, which eventually became AT&T. He rapidly progressed from field work to staff management and engineering. He married his wife of 71 years Hilda on April 23, 1949 and together they had 4 children. While working full time and raising his children with his wife, Stan went to night school at Saint Peter's College and obtained his bachelor's degree in management. Living most of his life in Secaucus, Stan was active in issues that he considered important. He fought for increased pay for teachers in the town school system and later served 2 terms on the town school board during the construction of the town's first high school. He was an active member of the Secaucus First Reformed Church and served as a Deacon and an Elder. He was also active in the town's Rotary Club and Masonic Lodge.



Stan had a great sense of humor and was always ready to make a funny comment, tell a perfect "Dad joke" or come up with a pun. He had the ability to make any person he was talking to feel important and valued which is why people loved him. His family was very important to him and nothing made him happier than to be surrounded by his children.



He is survived by his wife Hilda, his four children and their spouses, Glenn Herb (Cindy Divine), Craig Herb (Susan Fineran), Donna Herb (Joe Barnes), and Gail Herb (Bern Brody), and his two grandchildren Cooper Herb and Brody Herb.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent in memory of Stanley A. Herb to Pastor's Discretionary Fund, The Church in Brielle, 821 Riverview Drive, Brielle, NJ 08730.









