Stanley Addison Joy Jr
Manchester - Stanley Addison Joy, Jr, 88, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center South, Lakewood, NJ. Born in Atlantic City, he resided in Watchung for 40 years before moving to Manchester 18 years ago. He owned & operated the Joy Oil Company for over 40 years before retiring in 1993. He served in the Naval Reserves from 1955-1959. A celebrity of sorts, Stan rowed with the University of Pennsylvania Lightweight Crew. Against all odds, the 8-boat crew team won all their races and went on to win the Championship and the coveted Thames Cup in Henley two years in a row, in 1951 & 1952. They also went on to Hamburg as the first International Team to compete in Germany since WWII, where they won all 3 races and came home to a great celebration and banquet. His hobbies included exercising, running, playing golf and fishing. He was a man of God who attended St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in Whiting, where he led Bible studies and served as a member of the vestry. He was predeceased by his wife Mary in 2012. Surviving are his son David A. Joy & wife Christine, daughters, Leslie Strozeski & husband Thomas, and Linda McElroy & husband John. Also surviving are sister, Nancy Bremble, and 8 grandchildren: Jessica, Mark, Julia, Troy, Ellen, Jillian, Amy & Nicholas. Memorial Gathering is Friday 3-5 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd, Manchester. Funeral Services are Saturday, 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church, Whiting. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 180 RT #539 Manchester, NJ 08759. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020