Stanley E. VanBrunt
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stanley E. Van Brunt

West Long Branch - Stanley E. Van Brunt, 81, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 from complications of dementia.

He was born on September 12, 1938 to Edward E. and Minnie (Monk) Van Brunt at his mother's family homestead in Chuckey, TN. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ellen C. Morris, Frances Spigelmeyer, and Linda Van Brunt, and brother Edward Van Brunt.

Stan was a longtime resident of West Long Branch, NJ. He attended the local public school. He worked primarily as a heavy equipment operator until he was employed at the W. Long Branch Public Works, where he became Foreman before his retirement.

From the early 1960s through '70s he raced stock cars at a variety of NJ race tracks. His derring-do style was exciting. He then switched to motorcycle touring. He was an Exempt member of WLB Borough Chemical and Truck Company #1 and an original member of the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club.

He is survived by his daughter Linda (Richard) Cooper, W. Long Branch. He was proud of his grandsons, Thomas and David Cooper. He also leaves sister-in-law Linda Van Brunt and nephew Troy Van Brunt and family; niece Cheryl (Robert) Miller; cousins in TN and NJ, and many friends.

A memorial service is planned for a future date. Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home Inc
882 Broadway
West Long Branch, NJ 07764
(732) 229-8855
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved