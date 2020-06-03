Stanley E. Van Brunt
West Long Branch - Stanley E. Van Brunt, 81, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 from complications of dementia.
He was born on September 12, 1938 to Edward E. and Minnie (Monk) Van Brunt at his mother's family homestead in Chuckey, TN. He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Ellen C. Morris, Frances Spigelmeyer, and Linda Van Brunt, and brother Edward Van Brunt.
Stan was a longtime resident of West Long Branch, NJ. He attended the local public school. He worked primarily as a heavy equipment operator until he was employed at the W. Long Branch Public Works, where he became Foreman before his retirement.
From the early 1960s through '70s he raced stock cars at a variety of NJ race tracks. His derring-do style was exciting. He then switched to motorcycle touring. He was an Exempt member of WLB Borough Chemical and Truck Company #1 and an original member of the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club.
He is survived by his daughter Linda (Richard) Cooper, W. Long Branch. He was proud of his grandsons, Thomas and David Cooper. He also leaves sister-in-law Linda Van Brunt and nephew Troy Van Brunt and family; niece Cheryl (Robert) Miller; cousins in TN and NJ, and many friends.
A memorial service is planned for a future date. Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch was entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed through www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.