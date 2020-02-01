Services
Grace Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home
16931 Us Highway 19 North
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-5471
Resources
Stanley J. Dumovich

Stanley J. Dumovich Obituary
Stanley J. Dumovich

Spring Hill, FL - Stanley J Dumovich (formerly of Middletown, NJ), age 88, husband, father, chemist and athlete passed away January 18, 2020. Stan and his wife Elaine retired to Timber Pines in Spring Hill, FL.

At the age of 16, Stan turned down a contract with the Philadelphia Phillies to attend Cooper Union, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering. He played one summer for the famed bearded House of David semi-pro baseball team. He proudly served in the US Army for two years. He truly lived his Roman Catholic faith. Stan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Elaine; and five children, Sue Pierce, Cheryl (George) Dorsett, Betsy (Chris) Hembling, Patricia (Scott) Severson, Mark (Michelle) Dumovich; and grandchildren, Shannon, Michael, Dana, David, Trinity, Anna and Dominick. Family always came first. Stan the Man. It was a wonderful life.

To share messages of condolence, please visit www.gracefuneralhomehudson.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
