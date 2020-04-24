Services
Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
10 Morrell St
Long Branch, NJ 07740
(732) 229-0122
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Jackym
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Jackym Jr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Jackym Jr. Obituary
Stanley J. Jackym, Jr.

West Long Branch - Stanley Joseph Jackym, Jr. of West Long Branch, entered into eternal rest, at home, surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of April 23, 2020.

Stanley was born on September 12, 1940 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Stanley and Matilda Jackym. He was raised in Piscataway, NJ and attended Metuchen High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force

Stanley is survived by his wife Linda (Robb), daughters Renee (Thomas) Freeman, Michele (Dave) Millington, and Laurie Jackym. He leaves his sister Kathy Tarulli, his brother-in-law Michael Dancisin, cousin Jan Buttler, many nieces and nephews, and his "Little Buddy", grandson Casey Freeman.

Stan was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Matilda Jackym and his favorite sister-in-law Joyce (nee Robb) Dancisin.

For messages of condolence, please visit Stanley's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woolley - Boglioli Funeral Home
Download Now