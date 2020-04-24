|
|
Stanley J. Jackym, Jr.
West Long Branch - Stanley Joseph Jackym, Jr. of West Long Branch, entered into eternal rest, at home, surrounded by his loving family on the afternoon of April 23, 2020.
Stanley was born on September 12, 1940 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Stanley and Matilda Jackym. He was raised in Piscataway, NJ and attended Metuchen High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force
Stanley is survived by his wife Linda (Robb), daughters Renee (Thomas) Freeman, Michele (Dave) Millington, and Laurie Jackym. He leaves his sister Kathy Tarulli, his brother-in-law Michael Dancisin, cousin Jan Buttler, many nieces and nephews, and his "Little Buddy", grandson Casey Freeman.
Stan was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Matilda Jackym and his favorite sister-in-law Joyce (nee Robb) Dancisin.
For messages of condolence, please visit Stanley's page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020