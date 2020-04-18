|
|
Stanley J. Josephson
Manahawkin - Stanley J. Josephson, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ passed on Friday, April 17, 2020. A US Army Veteran, he formerly resided in Bergenfield, NJ, where he was the owner of Atlas Mason. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Marilyn Josephson. He is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Joanne and Charlie Barone, Michael and Geraldine Josephson, MaryRose and Scott Bailey, Gina and Ken Perna and Paula and Matt Caiazzo. Papa was loved by his 19 grandchildren, Charlie, Tracy, Nicky, Kelly, Michael, Sheila, James, Brian, Matthew, Jay, Jennifer, Joseph, Angela, Vinnie, Dominick, Vincent, Victoria, Jessica and Christina;7 great-grandchildren, Evan, Joseph, Lucy, Ava, Jack, Bear and Joseph; his brother, Glenn Josephson and his sister-in-law, Edi; sister-in-law, Ginny Draney, and her late husband, John.
Viewing Tuesday, April 21,2020 from 9-10 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ. A private service with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.Barnegatfh,com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020