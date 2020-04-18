Services
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
(609) 660-8282
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Barnegat Funeral Home
841 West Bay Avenue
Barnegat, NJ 08005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Josephson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Josephson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Josephson Obituary
Stanley J. Josephson

Manahawkin - Stanley J. Josephson, 87, of Manahawkin, NJ passed on Friday, April 17, 2020. A US Army Veteran, he formerly resided in Bergenfield, NJ, where he was the owner of Atlas Mason. He is pre-deceased by his wife, Marilyn Josephson. He is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Joanne and Charlie Barone, Michael and Geraldine Josephson, MaryRose and Scott Bailey, Gina and Ken Perna and Paula and Matt Caiazzo. Papa was loved by his 19 grandchildren, Charlie, Tracy, Nicky, Kelly, Michael, Sheila, James, Brian, Matthew, Jay, Jennifer, Joseph, Angela, Vinnie, Dominick, Vincent, Victoria, Jessica and Christina;7 great-grandchildren, Evan, Joseph, Lucy, Ava, Jack, Bear and Joseph; his brother, Glenn Josephson and his sister-in-law, Edi; sister-in-law, Ginny Draney, and her late husband, John.

Viewing Tuesday, April 21,2020 from 9-10 AM at Barnegat Funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Avenue, Barnegat, NJ. A private service with interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin, NJ. (www.Barnegatfh,com)
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -