Stanley J. Szczepaniak
Stanley J. Szczepaniak, 77, of NJ Firemans Home Boonton, NJ passed away Monday, November 18th, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown. He was the widower of Susan Szczepaniak.
Stanley was born in Poland, on June 20, 1942, then moving to Long Island and settling in Matawan, NJ. Stanley served time in the US Navy and was very proud of defending the country he loved. He was employed as an Accountant at AT&T for many years. Stanley was a volunteer firefighter and past Chief in Matawan and enjoyed his time giving back to the community.
Stanley is survived by his cherished children; Nancy Cocot, Richard Szczepaniak, Alice Szczepaniak, Joann Riedel and Stephen Szczepaniak. Also surviving are devoted siblings Joseph, Frank and Sophie and 12 loving grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.
Visitation will be held Sunday November 24, 2019 from 2-6 PM at Day Funeral Home 361 Maple Place, Keyport NJ 07735 and again Monday morning at the funeral home at 9:15 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph's RCC, Keyport. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019