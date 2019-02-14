|
Stanley James
Little Egg Harbor - Stanley M. James, 45, of Tuckerton passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees. Stan was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Justis and Theresa James.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer K. James of 10 years, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and Kathleen Otter, his brothers-in-law, James and Thomas Otter.
He was the proud owner of James Photography and Imaging. He also worked at NJ Logo Wear in Manahawkin. He will be sincerely missed by all his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, P.O. Box 820, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or call 800-555-1990 would be appreciated.
A Memorial Gathering will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731.
Published in Beach Haven Times on Feb. 14, 2019