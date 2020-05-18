Stanley Joseph Rutkowski



Stanley Joseph Rutkowski was born March 18, 1936 in Brooklyn an dwas called home on May 16, 2020. The youngest of 6 children of Blanche and Stanley Rutkowski. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Frankie, and his sisters, Helen, Clara, Stella, and Blanche, and step children, Gina and Paulie. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Lenore Ciro; and his children Bernadette (Balzer) and her husband, John; Jennie (Bornhoeft) and her husband, Michael; Michael Rutkowski; Lorraine (Cuocco) and her husband, Pat; and Veronica (Aaman) and her husband, Kurt. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren who will live with wonderful memories of Papa Stan and his quick wit, insane knowledge of movie trivia, love of baseball and "world famous" egg creams. Stan was a Corrections Officer in NYC and then a security guard at Harry Winston Jewelers before retiring to Manchester. He enjoyed traveling, going to Atlantic City, old movies, the NY Yankees, and being with and celebrating family and friends. He will live forever in our hearts and minds and we will all be better for having known him. Dad, Stan, Grandpa, Papa, Uncle Junior, Uncle Stan, whatever you called him and however you knew him you will always remember what a great man he was. Rest in Peace and Love.



Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store