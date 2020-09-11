Stanley Julius
Manchester - Stanley Julius, 91, of the Renaissance section of Manchester Twp., passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at the Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township. He was born on March, 30th, 1929 in Newark, NJ, to Stanley Jeane and Marie (nee Miksovic) Julius. Stanley attended Union High School in NJ where he ran track; he graduated in 1947. Upon graduation, Stanley moved to California where he attended the University of Southern California. It was here that he met his first wife, Marjorie McDonald. They were married in 1951, the same year that he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in motion picture photography. Shortly after graduating, in July of 1951, Stanley was drafted into the United States Air Force. He was a communication center specialist during the Korean War; he was awarded several service medals. After fulfilling his service with the Air Force in 1955, Stanley became an early pioneer in the computer industry working with IBM then later on Lockheed Martin. Stanley remained in California with his wife and five children until her untimely death in 1965. Stanley gathered his family and decided to move back across the country to his familiar roots of NJ. It was here in NJ that he met and married Mildred Little in 1967. They united their two families into one, now with eight children and settled into Point Pleasant NJ. They remained in Point Pleasant for 24 years raising their children. In 1991, they moved to Toms River for 18 years then relocated to Manchester Twp. It is here that Stanley remained until his passing. Stanley and Mildred shared a loving marriage for 40 years. Stanley was a past President of the Point Pleasant Lions Club, and he managed the Bocce Ball League at the Renaissance community. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mildred L. Julius and his daughter, Susan Borkoski. Stanley is survived by his children, sons, Stanley T. Julius, Robert Julius, James Herman and his daughters, Valerie Newman and her husband, Tim, Nancy Mokracek and her husband, Vince, Joanne Hart and Patricia Ruddick and her husband, James. He was also loved by 21 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Services for Stanley were held privately. Condolences can be left for the family at www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com