Stanley LipmanWest Long Branch - Stanley Lipman, 90, a longtime resident of West Long Branch died Thursday, September 10th at the Jewish Home of Freehold.Mr. Lipman was born in London, England and immigrated to the United States at 19 years old and settled in Brooklyn where he lived till moving to Long Branch. Eventually the family moved to West Long Branch, where they have been for the last 58 years.He was a Life Underwriter for The Equitable, New York and a member of the Equitable Hall of Fame. He served as the President of New Jersey Chapter of the National Association of Life Underwriters.He and his wife Florence traveled to 49 of the 50 states. Together they enjoyed opera and attending live theater.Stanley was pre-deceased by his wife of 59 years, Florence Lipman.Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, Martin and Marla Lipman, University Heights, Ohio and David Lipman, Long Branch; his sister, Stella Brookstein, North Miami Beach, Fl; three grandchildren, Sora and Josh Mendelson, Avramy and Yocheved Lipman and Rabbi Aharon and Sarah Lipman; as well as ten great grandchildren.Graveside services Sunday September 13th, 12 noon, Brothers of Israel Cemetery, West Long Branch. Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements