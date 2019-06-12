|
Stanley Marusak
Middletown - Stanley Marusak, 89, of Middletown, NJ passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, June 7, 2019. He was born in Staten Island, NY and lived in Middletown for over 50 years. Stanley proudly served his country in the U.S Army and worked as a cook during his service. Upon his discharge, he served in the Navy Reserves for two years. He was a Production Worker for General Motors for 54 years before retiring in 2005. He was an avid baseball fan and he especially loved the NY Yankees.
Surviving are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Rosemary Tahamont, Patricia and Kevin Behan, Jaclyn and John McLaughlin; grandchildren, Twins, Timothy and Kevin Behan and Payleigh Behan.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife Helen in March 2019 and his son Jeffery in October 1987.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 9:15 at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019