Stanley Plepis



Toms River - Stanislaus (Stanley) Plepis, age 86, of Toms River, NJ, passed away on August 31, 2020, at home.



Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00, and 7:00 to 9:00, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 3010 Ridgeway Road, Manchester, NJ 08759.



Graveside funeral services will be held at 12:30, Friday, September 4, 2020, at Bethlehem Rural Elmwood Cemetery, in Selkirk, NY, with military honors, and burial to follow.



Stanley was born in Daugavpilz, Latvia to Viktoria and Stanislaus Plepis, on October 10th, 1933. Stanley and Viktoria escaped war torn Latvia, and were taken in by a family of farmers in Austria. Stanley's fondest memories of Austria included climbing the cherry trees, eating more of them than he brought back to the farm, and watching his mother prepare traditional foods.



Stanley and Viktoria were sponsored by an American family, and emigrated to the United States in the early 1940's. Stanley graduated from Thomas Jefferson (all boys) High School in Elizabeth, NJ in 1951. Stanley then joined the US Army, and was a Radio Engineer for the American Forces Network (occupying force) in Germany from 1955 to 1956. When Stanley returned to America from his tour of duty, he enrolled and graduated from the Newark College of Engineering in 1960.



In 1961, Stanley was hired as the Chief Engineer for EWC (Electro Winding and Components) in Lakewood, NJ. Stanley was instrumental in the successful start-up of that company, designing power transformers and other advanced electrical components for military and commercial use. In 1967, the company expanded and entered the HVAC industry as EWC (Excellence Without Compromise) in Englishtown, NJ. Once again, Stanley was at the forefront designing various ground-breaking products, helping to ensure the success of both divisions along the way. In 2016, Stanley retired from EWC after 55 loyal years of service. A classic example of the American success story.



Stanley is predeceased by his mother Viktoria and his cousin Krista Daudiss. Stanley is survived by his loving family of friends: John and Heidi Brown, Ziggy and Barbara Pisiewicz, Erik and Lynn Martin, Valentine Upats and so many others. All of whom loved and respected Stanley.



We will miss you Stanislaus. Rest easy. You certainly deserve it.









