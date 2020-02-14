|
|
Stanley Schodowski
Ocean Township - Stanley S. Schodowski, 91, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was a research engineer with the U.S. Army Electronics Research and Development Command at Fort Monmouth retiring in 1990 after 39 years. He later consulted to the government and industry for another 3 years. Born and raised in Staten Island, NY, he graduated from St Peters Boys High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Alliance College, Cambridge Springs, PA in 1949 and also attended New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, NJ and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Troy, NY where he was member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He was a veteran of the Korean War having served with the Army Signal Corps. As an expert on military quartz crystal oscillators, he provided consultation and assistance to equipment laboratories, contractors, and other government agencies, and served as a member of source selection evaluation boards. He published over 20 papers and had been awarded 5 patents, one of which led to an Inventor of the Year award in 1991 from the New Jersey Inventors Congress and Hall of Fame. He was recipient of the Army Science Award for Outstanding Scientific Achievement in 1976 and the Army Research and Development Achievement Award in 1984. His research led to the development of the Microcomputer Compensated Crystal Oscillator, a precision low power frequency and time reference source for use in communication and navigation equipments. He served on the International Frequency Control Symposium technical program committee from 1973 to 1990 and was a life member of the IEEE. As member of a Smithsonian "Moonwatch" team, he was the first in the United States to optically observe the Soviet Sputnik, shortly after its launch on the morning of 12 October, 1957. From the roof of the Hexagon building at Fort Monmouth, he observed 3 orbiting objects that, subsequently, were identified as being the space capsule, nose cone and launch rocket. In 2017, on the 60th anniversary of the Sputnik sighting, his hometown of Ocean Township proclaimed October 12th Stan Schodowski Day in his honor. From 1965 to 1968 he was committeeman for Boy Scout Troop 36 in Wayside. He was a member of the Brookdale Computer Users Group and the Red Bank Community YMCA. Besides working out and swimming at the Y, he also enjoyed the outdoors, especially, gardening and walking the boards. In his continuing quest for knowledge after retirement, he participated in the senior citizen program at Brookdale Community College auditing classes in the various departments.
He was predeceased by his parents, William and Victoria Schodowski, brothers, Steven and Dominic Schodowski, and sisters, Wanda Pandolfi and Helen Attianese. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Schodowski, sons, Mark Schodowski & wife Terry, Fincastle VA, and Blair Schodowski & wife Denise, Alpharetta, GA.; daughters, Michelle Pyrdsa & husband Michael, New Ringgold, PA, Karen Mancino & husband, Jack, Wall Township, Jean Wilson & husband Darrell, Fayetteville, GA, Janis Fischer & husband Brian, Tamaqua, PA, Paula Hood & husband Alan, Atlanta, GA, and Lisa & fiancé Jerry Russomanno, Wayside; and 13 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Monday, February 17, from 4 to 7pm at Ely Funeral Home 3316 State Route 33, Neptune. Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday at 11am St. Anselm Catholic Church, Tinton Falls, followed by interment at St. Catharine Cemetery, Sea Girt.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020