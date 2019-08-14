|
Stanley Witkowski
Jackson - Stanley Witkowski, 93, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sunrise of Jackson in Jackson, NJ. He was born in the Ironbound Section of Newark, NJ where he resided, until moving to Brick, NJ in 2005.
Stanley was a Warehouseman for Wakefern Food of Elizabeth, NJ for many years. He was a member of the Ironbound Executives Assoc. of Newark and the Knights of Columbus #836. He served in the United States Navy during World War II and was Honorably Discharged.
Husband of the late Anna (nee King) Witkowski; devoted and loving father of Patricia Araujo and her husband Donald and Stanley F. Witkowski and his wife Debbie; brother of the late Helen Turchiano, Sophie Wesolowski, Irene Nieman and twin brothers Walter and Alfred Witkowski; dear grandfather of Donald Araujo and his wife Alida, Daniel Araujo and his wife Julie, Michael Witkowski and his wife Brittany, and Nikki Witkowski; cherished great-grandfather of Michael, Dylan, Ava, Ariana and Miles.
The Funeral for Stanley will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 8:30 am at the Rucki-Bernauer (Buyus) Funeral Home, 426 Lafayette Street at Wilson Avenue, Newark, NJ; thence to St. Benedict's Church, Newark, where at 9:30 am, the Funeral Mass will be offered. Interment Hollywood Memorial Park, Union, NJ. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Visitation for Stanley will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 4 - 8 pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 14, 2019