Stavros Dalaridis
St. Augustine, FL - Stavros Dalaridis, age 71, passed away in St. Augustine, FL on October 12, 2019. Steve was born on December 8, 1947 in Greece (to Constantinos and Aggeliki Dalaridis (late/deceased).
Steve immigrated to the United States and experienced the genuine American Dream. As a successful entrepreneur in New York City and New Jersey, Steve owned and operated successful award-winning public works contracting corporations including, MCSD Construction and Phoenix General Contracting. Steve retired to St. Augustine to be close to family and the sea.
Stavros was the loving father to his daughter, Angelique Kelley, Esq. (Matt), grandson and namesake Steven Kelley, and son Peter Dalaridis (Barbara).
Steve lived a thousand years during his time, he grabbed life and lived every moment to the fullest. He wrote his own rules, paved his own way, celebrated every moment, and had a heart of gold. If you said he couldn't do it, he would make sure he could.
Of the so many lives in this world he touched, his eyes were always brightest for his grandson and namesake, Steven. An ever-enduring love, with a smile of pure sunshine, and pride beyond measure; the bond between Steven and his Guardian Angel will be Forever Eternal.
A funeral service will be 6 PM Wednesday at Craig Funeral Home, flowers are gratefully accepted.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019