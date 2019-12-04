|
Stefan "Steve" A. Zybrick
Prosperity, SC - Stefan "Steve" A. Zybrick, 89, died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home, Newberry, SC.
He was born on March 4, 1930 in Brooklyn, NY to Peter and Olga Nahabovitz Zybrick. Steve was a graduate of Franklin K. Lane High School, Brooklyn NY. He was married to Barabara A. Coady Zybrick who preceded him in death. They moved to Howell, NJ where they lived for over 40 years. During this time, he worked in Hoboken, NJ for American Export Shipping Lines in New York City for McRoberts Protection Agency and for Monmouth County as the bookmobile driver. After his wife's death, he moved to Monroe, NJ. Finally he moved to SC to be near his son.
Surviving are his son, James (Deborah) Zybrick of Prosperity, SC; daughter, Laura (Harry) Tuul of Alexandria, VA and a granddaughter, Lindsey Zybrick of Neptune Beach, FL.
No formal funeral service is planned.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC. www.mcswainevans.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019